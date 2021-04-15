Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $85.10

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $85.10 and last traded at $85.10, with a volume of 841 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.34.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Intertek Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

