Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISNPY traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $16.40. 60,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,485. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $17.20.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

