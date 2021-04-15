Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,031,129 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Intuit makes up approximately 4.4% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.38% of Intuit worth $394,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Intuit by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.68.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $415.67. The company had a trading volume of 11,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,884. The company has a 50 day moving average of $391.57 and a 200 day moving average of $369.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $113.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.42 and a 1-year high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

