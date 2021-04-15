Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the March 15th total of 140,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 46,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 519.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 114,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 96,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 26.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 25,701 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VKI remained flat at $$12.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 104,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,277. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.25. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

