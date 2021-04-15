Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.63

Shares of Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and traded as low as $19.24. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $19.28, with a volume of 47,653 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period.

About Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

