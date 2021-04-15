Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) Stock Position Lessened by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,890 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of Collective Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Collective Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 35,785 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7,595.1% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 123,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 121,521 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 146,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 19,289 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSJL traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $23.09. 5,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,805. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.07.

