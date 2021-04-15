Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the March 15th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:OIA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.93. The company had a trading volume of 55,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,066. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.68. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $8.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a $0.0316 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIA. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 218,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 130,310 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 205.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 51,454 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 41.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 22,269 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 197,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 21,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

