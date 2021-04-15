Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the March 15th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:OIA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.93. The company had a trading volume of 55,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,066. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.68. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $8.30.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a $0.0316 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.
About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Further Reading: Street Name
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.