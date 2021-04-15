Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 877.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.1% of Centric Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Freestate Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 328.7% in the 1st quarter. Freestate Advisors LLC now owns 30,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 23,480 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 207.7% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 30,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.40 on Thursday, hitting $339.91. 742,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,591,258. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $203.63 and a twelve month high of $341.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $319.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

