Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 222.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,577 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Overbrook Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 14,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 136,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,711,000 after acquiring an additional 69,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $336.51 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $203.63 and a 12-month high of $341.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $319.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

