Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the March 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ISDX traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,823. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $18.96 and a twelve month high of $30.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $736,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000.

