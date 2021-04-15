Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the March 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

PSCM traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $63.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,350. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 5.08% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

