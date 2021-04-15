InvestDigital Price Hits $0.0163 (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. InvestDigital has a market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $229,012.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InvestDigital coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00065660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00019157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.41 or 0.00716655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.64 or 0.00088132 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,738.16 or 0.05921530 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00033012 BTC.

InvestDigital Coin Profile

InvestDigital (CRYPTO:IDT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 795,667,679 coins and its circulating supply is 117,052,426 coins. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

