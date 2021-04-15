Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for April, 15th (ABT, ACCD, ALV, AMD, AMWL, AOTVF, BSX, CRWD, DRTGF, DXCM)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, April 15th:

Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of. They issued a hold rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX). They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM). Atlantic Securities issued an overweight rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock.

Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating on the stock.

Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE). LADENBURG THALM/SH SH issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC). The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP). Maxim Group issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN). They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

