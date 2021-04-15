Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 15th (AEO, AEP, ALIM, ALLY, BBBY, BRX, CAKE, DELL, ECM, ETH)

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, April 15th:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $35.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $36.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $41.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $83.00 to $91.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) had its price target boosted by Alliance Global Partners from $15.00 to $16.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $54.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $30.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $45.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $92.00 to $113.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its target price raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $24.00 to $30.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $350.00 to $360.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $166.00 to $176.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $113.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $420.00 to $437.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $365.00 to $385.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price cut by HSBC Holdings plc from $108.00 to $98.00. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $160.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $182.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 520 ($6.79). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $250.00 to $255.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.50 to $15.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $47.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $64.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) had its target price raised by Alliance Global Partners from $6.50 to $11.00. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 400 ($5.23). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $60.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $12.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $13.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $86.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sanne Group (LON:SNN) had its price target boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 660 ($8.62). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $125.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $48.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $7.50 to $11.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $58.00 to $68.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $185.00 to $220.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $147.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $41.00 to $46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.