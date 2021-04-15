Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 15th (AEO, AEP, ALIM, ALLY, BBBY, BRX, CAKE, DELL, ECM, ETH)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, April 15th:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $35.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Get American Eagle Outfitters Inc alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $36.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $41.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $83.00 to $91.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) had its price target boosted by Alliance Global Partners from $15.00 to $16.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $54.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $30.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $45.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $92.00 to $113.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its target price raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $24.00 to $30.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $350.00 to $360.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $166.00 to $176.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $113.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $420.00 to $437.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $365.00 to $385.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price cut by HSBC Holdings plc from $108.00 to $98.00. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $160.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $182.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 520 ($6.79). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $250.00 to $255.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.50 to $15.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $47.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $64.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) had its target price raised by Alliance Global Partners from $6.50 to $11.00. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 400 ($5.23). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $60.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $12.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $13.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $86.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sanne Group (LON:SNN) had its price target boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 660 ($8.62). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $125.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $48.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $7.50 to $11.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $58.00 to $68.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $185.00 to $220.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $147.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $41.00 to $46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.