Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE: BRMK) recently:

4/13/2021 – Broadmark Realty Capital is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Broadmark Realty Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

4/7/2021 – Broadmark Realty Capital is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2021 – Broadmark Realty Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

BRMK stock remained flat at $$10.74 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 525,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,859. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $10.96.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital Inc alerts:

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 52.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 739,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after buying an additional 84,497 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1,398.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 146,790 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,330,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,773,000 after acquiring an additional 714,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.