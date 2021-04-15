Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM):

4/14/2021 – Williams-Sonoma is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Williams-Sonoma is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $185.00 to $205.00.

4/1/2021 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $175.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $158.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $144.00 to $187.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $170.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Williams-Sonoma was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/23/2021 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $155.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Williams-Sonoma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $184.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Williams-Sonoma reported fourth-quarter 2020 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat analysts’ expectations by 21.2% and 8.3%, and jumped 85.4% and 24.4% year over year, respectively. Comps grew 25.7% versus 24.4% growth in the fiscal third quarter and 7.6% year over year. In 2020, the company’s adjusted earnings & revenues grew 86.8% and 15% year over year, respectively. It is benefiting from higher penetration of the e-commerce business. Continuous enhancement of the e-commerce channel and optimization of supply chain are expected to drive growth. Notably, the company is optimistic about business strength and projects revenue acceleration toward $10 billion over the long term and operating margin expansion to 15% over the next five years. However, intense competition and higher shipping costs are concerns.”

3/18/2021 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $158.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $144.00 to $187.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $132.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $155.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $165.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $110.00 to $150.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Williams-Sonoma had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $136.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $170.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Williams-Sonoma was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/17/2021 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Williams-Sonoma is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Williams-Sonoma is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Williams-Sonoma is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of WSM traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $172.64. The stock had a trading volume of 16,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,790. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.32 and a 200 day moving average of $121.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.89 and a twelve month high of $188.23.

Get Williams-Sonoma Inc alerts:

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,659,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,420 shares of company stock worth $6,490,550 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.