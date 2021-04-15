Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Alaska Air Group (ALK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) recently:

4/14/2021 – Alaska Air Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $104.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Alaska Air Group was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $49.00.

4/12/2021 – Alaska Air Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $85.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Alaska Air Group was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $49.00.

3/22/2021 – Alaska Air Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Akin to other carriers,. Alaska Air is suffering from passenger-revenue related woes. Notably, the carrier expects revenue passengers to plummet in the 55-60% range during first-quarter 2021 from the level reported in the March quarter of 2019. Total revenues are also likely to decline in the 55-60% range during first-quarter 2021 from the March-quarter 2019 actuals. Passenger load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) in the quarter is expected in the 45-50% range. To compensate for the tepid demand scenario, the carrier reduced 44.3% capacity in 2020. The airline anticipates first-quarter 2021 capacity to be down approximately 33% from the March-quarter 2019 actuals. However, low fuel price per gallon ( down 27.9% in 2020) is offering some relief. The carrier's fleet-modernization efforts are an added positive.”

3/22/2021 – Alaska Air Group had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $64.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Alaska Air Group had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $64.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Alaska Air Group was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research to a “neutral” rating.

3/1/2021 – Alaska Air Group was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Alaska Air Group was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $70.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.52 and a 200 day moving average of $53.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $59,840.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,244.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,908 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

