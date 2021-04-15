Investors Buy High Volume of Kelly Services Put Options (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 3,023 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 6,069% compared to the typical daily volume of 49 put options.

KELYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

In other Kelly Services news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $154,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,989.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $524,440.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,937.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $700,051. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kelly Services by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 774,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Kelly Services by 115.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 18,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services in the third quarter valued at $169,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.74. The company had a trading volume of 92,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,088. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $933.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.