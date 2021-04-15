Investors Buy High Volume of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Put Options (NYSE:KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 5,967 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 45,800% compared to the typical daily volume of 13 put options.

KREF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

NYSE KREF traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $19.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,859. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 406.74, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $19.95.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 102.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 174,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $3,255,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 4,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $76,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 589,455 shares of company stock worth $11,096,565 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

