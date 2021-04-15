Investors Purchase Large Volume of Smith & Nephew Call Options (NYSE:SNN)

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,546 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 11,863% compared to the average daily volume of 38 call options.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Commerzbank cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,899,000 after acquiring an additional 163,213 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,912,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.70. 1,284,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,413. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.30. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

