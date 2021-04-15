Investors Purchase Large Volume of T. Rowe Price Group Call Options (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,168 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,168% compared to the typical daily volume of 171 call options.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TROW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $174.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.17. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $96.42 and a fifty-two week high of $183.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

