Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Insider Katherine Stueland Sells 19,893 Shares

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) insider Katherine Stueland sold 19,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $793,133.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Katherine Stueland sold 12,443 shares of Invitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $533,804.70.

On Thursday, February 25th, Katherine Stueland sold 5,000 shares of Invitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $199,800.00.

Shares of NYSE NVTA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,046,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,313. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.11. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The firm had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. Analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NVTA has been the subject of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Sunday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Invitae currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter worth about $60,491,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 17,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,112,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,333,000 after buying an additional 997,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

