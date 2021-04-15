ION Tops One Day Trading Volume of $41.00 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. ION has a total market cap of $388,529.34 and approximately $41.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ION has traded down 36.2% against the US dollar. One ION coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00058771 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.28 or 0.00357903 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010309 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00024420 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010795 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,572.43 or 0.04068759 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,568,001 coins and its circulating supply is 13,668,001 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

