IoTeX Market Capitalization Reaches $513.36 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0532 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. IoTeX has a total market cap of $513.36 million and $61.43 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00068183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00019511 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00043442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $467.67 or 0.00744277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00089456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,819.44 or 0.06078418 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 coins. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

