IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,260,000 after acquiring an additional 489,602 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 215.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 224,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,336,000 after acquiring an additional 153,551 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,067,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,463,000 after acquiring an additional 129,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 290,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,067,000 after buying an additional 119,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $222.23 on Thursday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $262.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.81 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.11 and a 200-day moving average of $213.94.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $336.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.82 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total value of $106,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total transaction of $3,503,808.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,723,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,091 shares of company stock worth $3,966,353 over the last three months. 34.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on IPGP. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.75.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

