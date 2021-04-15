IQeon Trading Up 17.1% Over Last 7 Days (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. One IQeon coin can now be purchased for $3.11 or 0.00004939 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IQeon has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. IQeon has a total market cap of $17.09 million and $639,488.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IQeon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00066970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00019311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.39 or 0.00754594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00089288 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00033010 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00038051 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon (CRYPTO:IQN) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IQeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.