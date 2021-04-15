IQVIA (IQV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect IQVIA to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $208.90 on Thursday. IQVIA has a one year low of $121.22 and a one year high of $211.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.38 and its 200 day moving average is $179.23. The stock has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.