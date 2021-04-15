IQVIA (IQV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect IQVIA to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $208.90 on Thursday. IQVIA has a one year low of $121.22 and a one year high of $211.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.38 and its 200 day moving average is $179.23. The stock has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
