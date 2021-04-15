IRISnet Market Cap Tops $238.79 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. IRISnet has a total market cap of $238.79 million and $22.20 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IRISnet has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00069409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.28 or 0.00270985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.48 or 0.00748749 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,679.19 or 0.99750325 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00023248 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $544.11 or 0.00865925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,012,930,311 coins and its circulating supply is 977,454,464 coins. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

