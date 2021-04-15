Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Deborah Marson Sells 625 Shares

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $23,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,596,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.94, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $41.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.90.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $734,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 209,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 533,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,283,000 after acquiring an additional 11,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

