iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Acquired by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $64.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.70. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.38 and a 1 year high of $69.87.

