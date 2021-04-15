iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 51,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000.

Shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF stock opened at $54.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.71. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $56.34.

