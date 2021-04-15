iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the March 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFGL. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 396.0% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IFGL traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.64. 27,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,693. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $28.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average of $27.07.

