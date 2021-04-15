iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) is First National Bank of Hutchinson’s 4th Largest Position

First National Bank of Hutchinson cut its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 61.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655,173 shares during the period. iShares International Select Dividend ETF accounts for 6.5% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $13,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period.

IDV traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.04. The company had a trading volume of 884,756 shares. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average of $29.26.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

