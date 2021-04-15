iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stake Boosted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 216,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,892,000 after buying an additional 28,725 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 107,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 30,135 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,534,000.

EFG traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.49. The stock had a trading volume of 430,650 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

