iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 86.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,199,083 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM stock opened at $53.72 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.50.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.