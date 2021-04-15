iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Short Interest Down 49.1% in March

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the March 15th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,584,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:EUFN opened at $19.77 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $19.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.01.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 21,912.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,963,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941,316 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 725,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,727,000 after acquiring an additional 362,984 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

