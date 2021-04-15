iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 161,121 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,381,605 shares.The stock last traded at $153.95 and had previously closed at $151.34.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.49 and a 200-day moving average of $153.15.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.