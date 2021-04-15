iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Lowered by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,277 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $57,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,797,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,618,000 after acquiring an additional 80,196 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,436,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,852,000 after acquiring an additional 63,782 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,002,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,647,000 after buying an additional 145,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,978,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,940,000 after buying an additional 61,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $223.09. The stock had a trading volume of 937,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,870,871. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.33.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

