iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.38. 6,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,686. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.52. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.03 and a fifty-two week high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

