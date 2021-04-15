iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Parkside Investments LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after purchasing an additional 126,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,834,000 after purchasing an additional 326,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $3.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $416.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367,164. The business has a fifty day moving average of $395.51 and a 200-day moving average of $372.87. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $272.92 and a 52 week high of $415.51.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

