Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Short Interest Update

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the March 15th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 608,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Isracann Biosciences stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.21. 208,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,108. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23. Isracann Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.39.
About Isracann Biosciences
Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
Receive News & Ratings for Isracann Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isracann Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.