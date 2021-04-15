Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Short Interest Update

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the March 15th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 608,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Isracann Biosciences stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.21. 208,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,108. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23. Isracann Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.39.

About Isracann Biosciences

Isracann Biosciences Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates and produces medical cannabis in Israel and internationally. It also provides property development, facility design and construction, cultivation and processing, administrative, and technology licensing services. The company was formerly known as Atlas Blockchain Group Inc and changed its name to Isracann Biosciences Inc in October 2019.

