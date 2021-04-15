ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ITMPF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of ITM Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of ITMPF stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02. ITM Power has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $10.00.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

