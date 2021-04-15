ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Short Interest Down 44.4% in March

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the March 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITOCHU from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

ITOCY stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.13. 13,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,324. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.49. ITOCHU has a 1-year low of $37.95 and a 1-year high of $66.75.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.47%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ITOCHU stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) by 192.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,300 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ITOCHU were worth $9,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

