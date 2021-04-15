ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Short Interest Up 88.3% in March

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 88.3% from the March 15th total of 616,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 479,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of ITT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.85. 534,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,694. ITT has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $93.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. ITT’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ITT will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ITT by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in ITT by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in ITT by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in ITT by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

