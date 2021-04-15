J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Shares of JBHT traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $169.77. 916,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,005. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.87. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $95.30 and a one year high of $173.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

JBHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.38.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,540,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035 in the last three months. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

