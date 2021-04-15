J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the March 15th total of 81,100 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 715,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in J.Jill stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 3.12% of J.Jill as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JILL stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,068. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.73. J.Jill has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $10.77. The company has a market cap of $80.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.54.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($1.06). J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 495.33% and a negative net margin of 32.10%.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalogs.

