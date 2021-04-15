James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.83

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.83 and last traded at $33.73, with a volume of 27867 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.64 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $738.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.00 million. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries plc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

