Jason Alger Sells 6,301 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CAO Jason Alger sold 6,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $315,491.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,553.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ HCAT traded up $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $51.85. 358,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.96. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $53.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.21 million. On average, research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCAT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.