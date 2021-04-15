JCIC Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 2,404.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,508 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its holdings in SEA by 22.3% in the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,811,825 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $404,454,000 after acquiring an additional 330,827 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the first quarter worth about $772,000. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 28.1% in the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SEA by 20.0% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SE opened at $250.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.57. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.52 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

