JCIC Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,970 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLF shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.45.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $51.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.27. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.42%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

